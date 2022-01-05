US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on tech drag; Fed minutes eyed

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting, as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields hit technology-heavy growth stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 77.05 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 36,722.60.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 5.55 points, or 0.12%, at 4,787.99, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 75.56 points, or 0.48%, to 15,547.16 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.