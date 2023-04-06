US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on slowdown worries after jobless claims data

April 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as a stronger-than-expected weekly jobless claims report pointed to growing signs that rapid interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve was slowing down economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 61.76 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 33,420.96. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 9.23 points, or 0.23%, at 4,081.15, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 57.78 points, or 0.48%, to 11,939.08 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

