US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on Russia sanction worries

April 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, as the prospect of fresh sanctions on Russia kept investors on edge, while megacap growth stocks retreated after strong gains a day earlier.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 45.5 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 34876.33.

The S&P 500 .SPX fell 10.2 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 4572.45​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 42.3 points, or 0.29%, to 14490.259 at the opening bell.

