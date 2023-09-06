US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on renewed inflation worries, economic data in focus

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as concerns about sticky inflation kept investors on edge ahead of key data, including the Federal Reserve's report on the U.S. economy, which could help determine the bank's interest rate path.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 30.29 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34,611.68.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 6.48 points, or 0.14%, at 4,490.35, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 32.14 points, or 0.23%, to 13,988.81 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.