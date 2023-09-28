US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on rate jitters; Powell on deck

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday on persistent worries over prolonged restrictive monetary policy, while investors assessed economic data and awaited Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's remarks during the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 30.83 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 33,519.44. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.86 points, or 0.11%, at 4,269.65, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 49.48 points, or 0.38%, to 13,043.37 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.