News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on rate jitters; Powell on deck

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

September 28, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday on persistent worries over prolonged restrictive monetary policy, while investors assessed economic data and awaited Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's remarks during the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 30.83 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 33,519.44. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.86 points, or 0.11%, at 4,269.65, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 49.48 points, or 0.38%, to 13,043.37 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.