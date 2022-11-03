US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on rate hike worries

November 03, 2022 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as yields climbed against the backdrop of worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-hike cycle is far from over, despite hints of smaller rate increases in the future.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 162.71 points, or 0.51%, at the open to 31,985.05.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 26.44 points, or 0.70%, at 3,733.25, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 125.35 points, or 1.19%, to 10,399.45 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

