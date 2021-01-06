US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on prospects of Democrat-controlled Senate

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as the likelihood of Democrats gaining control of the Senate sparked fears of increased regulatory scrutiny of technology mega-caps.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 28.8 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 30362.78. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 14.7 points, or 0.39%, to 3712.2​ and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 152.8 points, or 1.19%, to 12666.15.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.