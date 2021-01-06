US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on prospects of Democrat-controlled Senate

US Markets
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as the likelihood of Democrats gaining control of the Senate sparked fears of increased regulatory scrutiny of technology mega-caps.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 28.8 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 30362.78. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 14.7 points, or 0.39%, to 3712.2​ and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 152.8 points, or 1.19%, to 12666.15.

