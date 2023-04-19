US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on mixed earnings, rising yields

April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at the open on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose on expectations that the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer, while mixed earnings from regional banks and weakness in Tesla further dented sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 86.80 points, or 0.26%, at the open to 33,889.83. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 15.54 points, or 0.37%, at 4,139.33, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 89.73 points, or 0.74%, to 12,063.68 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

