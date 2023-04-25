News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on mixed earnings, First Republic shares plunge

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

April 25, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

April 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday following a mixed batch of earnings reports, while a plunge in deposits of regional lender First Republic Bank stoked concerns about the banking sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 47.06 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 33,828.34. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 10.61 points, or 0.26%, at 4,126.43, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 68.40 points, or 0.57%, to 11,968.81 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

