US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on lingering concerns over elevated rates

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

September 25, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell at the open on Monday as worries over interest rates staying higher for longer kept the 10-year Treasury yield buoyant, while investors awaited economic data and Federal Reserve policymakers' remarks throughout the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 56.25 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 33,907.59. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 9.44 points, or 0.22%, at 4,310.62, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 39.27 points, or 0.30%, to 13,172.54 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

