US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on last trading day of torrid year

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on the final trading day of a roller-coaster year marked by aggressive interest-rate hikes to curb inflation, the Russia-Ukraine war and recession fears.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 99.19 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 33,121.61.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 20.22 points, or 0.53%, at 3,829.06, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 109.72 points, or 1.05%, to 10,368.37 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

