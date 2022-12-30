US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on last trading day of torrid year

December 30, 2022 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on the final trading day of a roller-coaster year marked by aggressive interest-rate hikes to curb inflation, the Russia-Ukraine war and recession fears.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 99.19 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 33,121.61.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 20.22 points, or 0.53%, at 3,829.06, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 109.72 points, or 1.05%, to 10,368.37 at the opening bell.

