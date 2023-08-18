US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on jitters over higher-for-longer rates

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday on a drag from big technology and growth stocks, as evidence of a resilient U.S. economy fanned fears of interest rates staying higher for longer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 106.47 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 34,368.36.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 25.48 points, or 0.58%, at 4,344.88, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 126.91 points, or 0.95%, to 13,190.02 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Maju Samuel)

