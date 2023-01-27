US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on Intel warning, inflation data limits fall

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 27, 2023 — 09:31 am EST

Written by Shreyashi Sanyal for Reuters ->

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday after Intel's bleak outlook dragged chipmakers lower, though data showing easing inflation spurred hopes of a policy shift from the Federal Reserve, helping limit losses.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 6.71 points, or 0.17%, at 4,053.72, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 41.94 points, or 0.36%, to 11,470.47 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 3.52 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 33,952.93.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

