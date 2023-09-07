News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on inflation concerns; Fed speakers in focus

Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

September 07, 2023 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell at open on Thursday as weaker-than-expected jobless claims data added to concerns about sticky inflation, while investors awaited comments from key Federal Reserve officials later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 92.01 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 34,351.18.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 30.93 points, or 0.69%, at 4,434.55, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 197.37 points, or 1.42%, to 13,675.11 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.