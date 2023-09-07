US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on inflation concerns; Fed speakers in focus

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell at open on Thursday as weaker-than-expected jobless claims data added to concerns about sticky inflation, while investors awaited comments from key Federal Reserve officials later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 92.01 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 34,351.18.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 30.93 points, or 0.69%, at 4,434.55, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 197.37 points, or 1.42%, to 13,675.11 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.