US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on earnings anxiety

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors awaited the earnings season to assess the impact of rising interest rates and inflation on corporate profit, while a rise in shares of drugmaker Amgen limited declines on the Dow.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 117.68 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 29,085.20.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 16.53 points, or 0.46%, at 3,595.86, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 57.73 points, or 0.55%, to 10,484.37 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

