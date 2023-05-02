US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on debt ceiling jitters, Fed meet in focus

May 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. government could run out of money within a month, while investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 34.08 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 34,017.62. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.77 points, or 0.09%, at 4,164.10, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 14.58 points, or 0.12%, to 12,198.02 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

