US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on China COVID protests; Apple slips

November 28, 2022 — 09:35 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as protests in major Chinese cities against strict COVID-19 policies reignited concerns about economic growth, while Apple slipped on a report of disruption in production at a factory in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 71.1 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 34,275.91. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 20.8 points, or 0.52%, at the open to 4,005.36​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 78.8 points, or 0.70%, to 11,147.568 at the opening bell.

