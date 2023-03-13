US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on bank contagion fears

March 13, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as bank stocks tumbled on fears of contagion following Silicon Valley Bank's (SVB) collapse, while expectations rose for a pause in interest rate hikes in March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 89.71 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 31,819.93.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 26.47 points, or 0.69%, at 3,835.12, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 97.43 points, or 0.87%, to 11,041.46 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: USA STOCKS/ (URGENT)

