US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower, kicking off 2024 on cautious note

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell at the open on Tuesday, kicking off 2024 on a dull note, as Apple shares dipped following a broker downgrade and Treasury yields climbed as investors tempered their expectations around interest rate cuts this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 123.32 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 37,566.22. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 24.63 points, or 0.52%, at 4,745.20, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 137.65 points, or 0.92%, to 14,873.70 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

