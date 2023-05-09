News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower; debt ceiling talks eyed

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

May 09, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

May 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, with a slew of dour earnings forecasts from companies such as Apple supplier Skyworks weighing on sentiment, while investors focused on a debt-ceiling deadlock.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 28.84 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 33,589.85.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 13.87 points, or 0.34%, at 4,124.25, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 61.14 points, or 0.50%, to 12,195.78 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

