US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as yields rise ahead of Powell speech

Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

October 02, 2023 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as the 10-year Treasury yield regained 2007 highs, while investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and more data this week to gauge the central bank's interest-rate path.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 52.00 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 33,455.50.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.53 points, or 0.08%, at 4,284.52, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 1.34 points, or 0.01%, to 13,217.99 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

