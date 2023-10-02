US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as yields rise ahead of Powell speech

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as the 10-year Treasury yield regained 2007 highs, while investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and more data this week to gauge the central bank's interest-rate path.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 52.00 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 33,455.50.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.53 points, or 0.08%, at 4,284.52, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 1.34 points, or 0.01%, to 13,217.99 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

