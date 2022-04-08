US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as yields climb again

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday, dragged down by growth and technology stocks as U.S. Treasury yields surged at the end of a volatile week marked by concerns around aggressive moves by the Fed to tame inflation and the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday, dragged down by growth and technology stocks as U.S. Treasury yields surged at the end of a volatile week marked by concerns around aggressive moves by the Fed to tame inflation and the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 14.3 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 34569.24.

The S&P 500 .SPX fell 6.1 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 4494.15, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 66.8 points, or 0.48%, to 13830.474 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/PraveenR_P ; +91 867-525-3569))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular