US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as West ratchets up sanctions against Russia

Devik Jain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell at the open on Monday as investors assessed the fallout from a new set of sanctions imposed by the Western countries on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 188.13 points, or 0.55%, at the open to 33,870.62.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 30.48 points, or 0.70%, at 4,354.17, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 123.80 points, or 0.90%, to 13,570.83 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru)

