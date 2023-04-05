US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as weak private payrolls data deepens recession worries

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

April 05, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

April 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected private payrolls data for March deepened worries that the rapid interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve may tip the U.S. economy into a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 7.78 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 33,394.60. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 6.10 points, or 0.15%, at 4,094.50, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 44.56 points, or 0.37%, to 12,081.76 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.