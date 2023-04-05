US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as weak private payrolls data deepens recession worries

April 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected private payrolls data for March deepened worries that the rapid interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve may tip the U.S. economy into a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 7.78 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 33,394.60. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 6.10 points, or 0.15%, at 4,094.50, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 44.56 points, or 0.37%, to 12,081.76 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

