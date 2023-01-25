US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as weak earnings updates dent sentiment

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 25, 2023 — 09:33 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as downbeat quarterly updates from Microsoft and Boeing added to fears of a recession, with technology shares leading the declines.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 187.74 points, or 1.66%, to 11,146.53 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 195.60 points, or 0.58%, at the open to 33,538.36, while the S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 34.24 points, or 0.85%, at 3,982.71.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.