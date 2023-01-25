US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as weak earnings updates dent sentiment

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as downbeat quarterly updates from Microsoft and Boeing added to fears of a recession, with technology shares leading the declines.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 187.74 points, or 1.66%, to 11,146.53 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 195.60 points, or 0.58%, at the open to 33,538.36, while the S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 34.24 points, or 0.85%, at 3,982.71.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

