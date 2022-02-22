US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Ukraine war fears, sanctions rattle investors

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as fears of a war in Europe deepened amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions and threats of sanctions, while energy stocks soared as oil prices hit their highest since 2014.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 105.09 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 33,974.09.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 16.13 points, or 0.37%, at 4,332.74, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 123.71 points, or 0.91%, to 13,424.36 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

