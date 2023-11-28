US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as traders await policy cues from Fed speakers

Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday after a strong run of gains in November as investors remained cautious ahead of Federal Reserve officials' comments that could offer some clues on the interest rate path.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 1.34 points at the open to 35,332.13.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.88 points, or 0.11%, at 4,545.55, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 16.39 points, or 0.12%, to 14,224.63 at the opening bell.

