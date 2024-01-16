US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Tesla, Apple weigh; big banks in focus

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, as Tesla and Apple weighed, while investors gauged mixed earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley for insights into the health of capital markets and dealmaking.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 99.44 points, or 0.26% at the open to 37,493.54.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 11.48 points, or 0.24%, at 4,772.35, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 64.50 points, or 0.43%, to 14,908.26 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.