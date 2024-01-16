News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Tesla, Apple weigh; big banks in focus

January 16, 2024 — 09:33 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, as Tesla and Apple weighed, while investors gauged mixed earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley for insights into the health of capital markets and dealmaking.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 99.44 points, or 0.26% at the open to 37,493.54.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 11.48 points, or 0.24%, at 4,772.35, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 64.50 points, or 0.43%, to 14,908.26 at the opening bell.

