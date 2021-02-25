US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as tech shares fall

Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday, as heavyweight technology-related stocks remained under pressure with a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, while data showed weekly jobless claims fell more than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 5.92 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 31,955.94.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 9.63 points, or 0.25%, at 3,915.80, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 85.33 points, or 0.63%, to 13,512.64 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

