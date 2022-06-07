US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Target's margin warning fuels demand worries

June 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, after Target Corp's quarterly margin forecast cut raised worries about slowing demand in an inflationary environment and dragged down retail shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 132.75 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 32,783.03.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 24.96 points, or 0.61%, at 4,096.47, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 135.56 points, or 1.12%, to 11,925.81 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

