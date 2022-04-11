US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as surging yields hit growth stocks

April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Monday, dragged down by high-growth stocks as Treasury yields surged, ahead of Tuesday's inflation data that could back a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 90.9 points, or 0.26%, at the open to 34630.27.

The S&P 500 .SPX fell 25.6 points, or 0.57%, at the open to 4462.64​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 163.7 points, or 1.19%, to 13547.293 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/PraveenR_P ; +91 867-525-3569;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.