US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as strong retail sales dash hopes of early rate cuts

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

January 17, 2024 — 09:33 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell at the open on Wednesday, as investors scaled back hopes of an early start to interest-rate cuts after data showed retail sales in December surpassed expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 79.26 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 37,281.86.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 26.85 points, or 0.56%, at 4,739.13, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 129.58 points, or 0.87%, to 14,814.77 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

