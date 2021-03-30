US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as spike in yields pressures tech stocks

March 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as a rise in U.S. bond yields hit heavyweight tech-related stocks, while undervalued banks and industrial stocks that stand to benefit from a re-opening economy edged higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 43.5 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 33127.88. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 7.7 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 3963.34, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 50.8 points, or 0.39%, to 13008.804 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.