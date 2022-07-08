US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as solid jobs data stokes rate hike concerns

July 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday after stronger-than-expected jobs data fueled expectations of another big rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 36.12 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 31,348.43. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 14.36 points, or 0.37%, at 3,888.26, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 117.73 points, or 1.01%, to 11,503.61 at the opening bell.

