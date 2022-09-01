US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as slowdown worries mount

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday, starting September on a dour note as weak factory activity surveys from Europe and Asia amplified fears of a global economic slowdown.

Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday, starting September on a dour note as weak factory activity surveys from Europe and Asia amplified fears of a global economic slowdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 55.85 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 31,454.58.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 18.27 points, or 0.46%, at 3,936.73, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 108.76 points, or 0.92%, to 11,707.44 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular