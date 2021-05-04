US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as rotation out of megacaps weighs

May 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors continued to move out of megacap growth stocks and into companies that are expected to benefit from the reopening of economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 33.03 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 34,080.20.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 13.62 points, or 0.32%, at 4,179.04, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 120.61 points, or 0.87%, to 13,774.51 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.