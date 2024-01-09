News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as rising Treasury yields pressure megacaps

January 09, 2024 — 09:34 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, with megacaps pressured by rising U.S. Treasury yields, as traders scaled back expectations for an early start to interest-rate cuts ahead of key inflation reports due later in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 159.46 points, or 0.42%, at the open to 37,523.55.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 21.61 points, or 0.45%, at 4,741.93, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 99.64 points, or 0.67%, to 14,744.13 at the opening bell.

