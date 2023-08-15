News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as retail sales data stokes rate concerns

Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

August 15, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday after a sharper-than-expected rise in U.S. retail sales stoked concerns the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 88.26 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 35,219.37.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 10.85 points, or 0.24%, at 4,478.87, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 27.85 points, or 0.20%, to 13,760.48 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

