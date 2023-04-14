US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as retail sales data offsets earnings cheer

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

April 14, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

April 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as weak retail sales data for March suggested the economy was losing steam, while upbeat earnings from a trio of big U.S. banks helped assuage fears of further stress in the sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 47.98 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 33,981.71. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 6.11 points, or 0.15%, at 4,140.11, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 48.36 points, or 0.40%, to 12,117.91 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.