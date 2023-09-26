News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as rate worries keep Treasury yields elevated

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

September 26, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell at open on Tuesday as investors continued to grapple with the prospects of a prolonged restrictive monetary policy by the Federal Reserve and its subsequent impact on the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 144.20 points, or 0.42%, at the open to 33,862.68. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 24.56 points, or 0.57%, at 4,312.88, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 90.36 points, or 0.68%, to 13,180.96 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

