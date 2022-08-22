US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as rate hike worries slam growth stocks

Contributor
Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading losses, as investors worried about hawkish signals from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers in the face of slowing economic growth.

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading losses, as investors worried about hawkish signals from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers in the face of slowing economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 120.15 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 33,586.59.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 33.40 points, or 0.79%, at 4,195.08, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 182.05 points, or 1.43%, to 12,523.16 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular