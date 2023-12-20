US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as rate-cut rally fizzles; FedEx slides

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as investors took a breather from a rally that was sparked by the Federal Reserve's likely pivot to a dovish policy, while FedEx tumbled after issuing a grim outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 37.79 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 37,520.13.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.64 points, or 0.08%, at 4,764.73, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 29.86 points, or 0.20%, to 14,973.36 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com https://twitter.com/ShristiAchar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.