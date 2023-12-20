News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as rate-cut rally fizzles; FedEx slides

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

December 20, 2023 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as investors took a breather from a rally that was sparked by the Federal Reserve's likely pivot to a dovish policy, while FedEx tumbled after issuing a grim outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 37.79 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 37,520.13.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.64 points, or 0.08%, at 4,764.73, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 29.86 points, or 0.20%, to 14,973.36 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com https://twitter.com/ShristiAchar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.