US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Powell firm on interest rate hikes

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

June 22, 2023 — 09:31 am EDT

June 22 (Reuters)

June 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday, a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stuck to his hawkish stance on interest rate path and ahead of his second day of testimony before a Senate committee.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 51.05 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 33,900.47. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 10.29 points, or 0.24%, at 4,355.40, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 58.79 points, or 0.44%, to 13,443.41 at the opening bell.

