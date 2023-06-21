News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Powell doubles down on inflation fight

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

June 21, 2023 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

June 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell remained firm in bringing inflation back to 2% target, spurring worries of more monetary tightening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 63.31 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 33,990.56. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 8.70 points, or 0.20%, at 4,380.01, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 46.43 points, or 0.34%, to 13,620.87 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

