US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as PacWest woes offset Fed optimism

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

May 04, 2023 — 09:35 am EDT

May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday after PacWest Bancorp's move to explore strategic options deepened concerns about the health of regional banks, countering optimism from the Federal Reserve signaling a likely pause in interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 66.46 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 33,347.78. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 8.20 points, or 0.20%, at 4,082.55, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 27.99 points, or 0.23%, to 11,997.34 at the opening bell.

