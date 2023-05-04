US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as PacWest woes offset Fed optimism

May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday after PacWest Bancorp's move to explore strategic options deepened concerns about the health of regional banks, countering optimism from the Federal Reserve signaling a likely pause in interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 66.46 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 33,347.78. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 8.20 points, or 0.20%, at 4,082.55, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 27.99 points, or 0.23%, to 11,997.34 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.