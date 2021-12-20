US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Omicron's spread stokes fears of tighter curbs

US Markets
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, dragged by concerns about the impact of tighter COVID-19 curbs on the global economy, and a potentially devastating setback to President Joe Biden's investment bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 143.32 points, or 0.41%, at the open to 35,222.12.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 32.74 points, or 0.71%, at 4,587.90, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 236.68 points, or 1.56%, to 14,933.00 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

