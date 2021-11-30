US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Omicron fears grow after vaccine warning

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday after a warning from vaccine maker Moderna's chief executive on the effectiveness of COVID-19 shots against the Omicron variant hammered travel, energy and banking shares.

Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday after a warning from vaccine maker Moderna's chief executive on the effectiveness of COVID-19 shots against the Omicron variant hammered travel, energy and banking shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 78.95 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 35,056.99.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 15.02 points, or 0.32%, at 4,640.25. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 66.34 points, or 0.42%, to 15,716.50 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular