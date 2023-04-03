US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as oil output cut reignites inflation worries

April 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday after a surge in oil prices brought back inflation worries, bolstering bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will deliver another interest rate hike at its next meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 28.37 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 33,245.78. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 7.11 points, or 0.17%, at 4,102.20, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 75.81 points, or 0.62%, to 12,146.09 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

