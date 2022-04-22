US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as mixed earnings, hawkish Fed view weigh

Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday on mixed earnings, while growth stocks cut some losses in a torrid week marked by surging bond yields as investors braced for higher interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 65.4 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 34,727.38.

The S&P 500 .SPX fell 7.8 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 4,385.83​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 5.9 points, or 0.04%, to 13,168.796 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

