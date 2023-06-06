US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as mixed data fuels Fed policy uncertainty

June 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly lower on Tuesday as investors assessed chances of the Federal Reserve holding interest rates at its meeting next week, with mixed data adding to uncertainty around the policy outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 15.19 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 33,547.67. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.45 points, or 0.06%, at 4,271.34, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 29.84 points, or 0.23%, to 13,199.59 at the opening bell.

